Lawyers join hands with PRCS to spearhead ‘Give Way to Ambulance’ campaign

Islamabad :The Islamabad District Bar Association (IDBA) Thursday pledged full support to the nationwide campaign ‘Give Way to Ambulance, Give Way to Life’ launched by the International Committee of Red Cross (ICRC) in collaboration with the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS).

The pledged was made at a Red Cross Red Crescent awareness session organized at the Islamabad District Bar Association. The chairman of PRCS Dr. Saeed Elahi administered oath to the lawyers.

Member of the Judicial Council of Pakistan Wajid Ali Gilani, President of the Islamabad Bar Association Naveed Malik, Joint Secretary Dilawar Khan and advocates Zain Qureshi and Riasat Ali Azad also spoke on the occasion.

Addressing the participants, Dr. Saeed said, the legal community’s participation in the campaign will boost the noble cause of sensitizing people, especially motorists, to the importance of giving way to ambulances. He said PRCS volunteers are spearheading the campaign all over the country, and that PRCS will arrange awareness sessions for the traffic police, traders, chambers of commerce and industry and all relevant stakeholders.

D. Saeed said, PRCS and lawyers could work together to promote human values and through PRC volunteerism, first aid trainings, and blood donations. “Moreover, by establishing a PRC Legal Counselling Assistance Forum, the lawyers’ community could play a vital role in mitigating the sufferings of people during peace and disaster situations,” he suggested, while thanking the IDBA for its support in arranging the awareness session.

Wajid Ali Gilani said service to humanity is the basic obligation of every human being and the legal community of Islamabad will play their role in this noble cause. Naveed Malik thanked the PRCS for organising a useful session for the legal community.

He assured that the legal community would fully support the PRCS’s humanitarian endeavours and play their role in making the campaign a success. Advocates Riasat Ali and Dilwar Khan also spoke on the occasion.