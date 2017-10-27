PIMS employees call off strike after govt assurance

Islamabad :The All Employees’ Movement for Restoration of PIMS finally called off its protest on Thursday after an assurance by the Minister of Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD) Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry that the SZABMU Amendment Bill for separation of the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) from the medical university would be tabled in the forthcoming session of the National Assembly in the first week of November 2017.

The decision to end the strike, which had entered into its 25th day, was taken during a meeting of the Coordination Committee of the PIMS Restoration Movement, and was announced by its spokesman Dr. Asfandyar Khan after Dr. Tariq visited PIMS to address the protestors.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Tariq recollected the process leading to the approval of the Amendment Bill, initially by former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, then by the sitting PM, and on October 25, 2017, by the Cabinet. “The principle decision to separate the two organisation was taken by former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif in November last year on the recommendation of CADD. After approval of the then Prime Minister, the process of preparing the draft bill was initiated in consultation with other stakeholders, including the Ministries of Law, Health, Finance, FPSC and the Establishment Division. The proposed bill, after approval from the Cabinet Committee for Disposal of Legislative Cases last week, was finally approved by the Cabinet on October 25,”

Dr. Tariq assured the protestors that he would try his level best to have the Amendment Bill passed in the forthcoming session of the National Assembly. “ I stand by you in your demand; we are a team. It was basically the Pakistan People’s Party government that unconstitutionally established the university through an Act. We had resisted the move even then, and now, having gotten the Cabinet’s approval, PIMS and SZABMU virtually stand separated with effect from today,” he stated, urging the protestors to resume their duties. He also recollected how own personal efforts for restoration of the rights of PIMS employees from the days that he was an MNA.

Dr. Tariq also claimed that the Vice Chancellor of PIMS Dr. Javed Akram had always termed the administrator of PIMS Dr. Altaf Hussain as being the main bone of contention on the issue. The VC, however, vehemently denied having said so. He said the decision to segregate the two entities is consistent with the expectations of employees and administrative principles for managing medical universities and allied teaching hospitals and is prevalent throughout the country.

Dr. Tariq termed PIMS as no ordinary institution. “It’s a hospital that not only serves the residents of Islamabad, Rawalpindi and their surrounding areas but also patients from far-flung areas of Punjab, KPK and Azad Kashmir. It is a hospital that accommodates every patient who does not get a bed elsewhere,” he said.

The doctors, nurses, paramedics, non-medical officers and support staff gathered thanked Dr. Tariq for this effort, and attributed the success of the untiring efforts of PIMS employees to their unity and commitment to the cause.

The President of PIMS Restoration Movement Sharif Khattak said “This boat has been steered to the shores by a committed navigator whose name is Dr. Tariq Fazal.” Such remarks were definitely needed, given that the task is far from over yet!