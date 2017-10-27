Fri October 27, 2017
Lahore

October 27, 2017

Irish team visits Emergency Services Academy

LAHORE :A delegation from Ireland visited the Emergency Services Academy to establish Rescue Ambulance Service College in line with standards of National Ambulance Service College of Ireland.

The delegation was led by Prof Gerard Bury from University College Dublin, Ireland and Dr Khurram Shahzad from Institute of Learning Emergency Medicine of University of Health Sciences (ILEM-UHS).

Prof Gerard Bury inspected the academic facilities in the proposed Rescue Ambulance Service College. The delegation expressed satisfaction over the presence of quality instruments in the Emergency Services Academy. The delegation also discussed the training programs which would be taught in the college.

Founding Director General Rescue-1122 Dr Rizwan Naseer, while briefing the delegation, said that we wish to have collaboration with National Ambulance Service College, Ireland to establish Rescue Ambulance Service College for the training of emergency medical

