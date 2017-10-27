Minister orders probe into hospital design

LAHORE :Punjab Minister for Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Khawaja Salman Rafique has directed to inquire the newly constructed emergency block of Government Mozang Hospital, Lahore.

He was on a surprise visit of the hospital on Thursday. He said the building was not a purpose-built building for a hospital. The officers of health department, medical superintendent Dr. Akbar Ali and the local workers of Pakistan Muslim League-N were also present on this occasion.

The minister visited laboratory, gynaecology ward, medicines store, immunisation center, and outdoor. He also inspected cleanliness of washrooms. While visiting immunisation center of the hospital, he directed that an IT system with the assistance of PITB should be evolved to maintain patient’s record.

Khawaja Salman said this system would be introduced in all the hospitals soon. He said Punjab is the only province which has introduced rota virus vaccine to prevent the children from diarrhea.

He also visited the newly constructed emergency building which is yet to be inaugurated. He directed to conduct an inquiry of negligence in the construction process.

He also directed to send a revised PC-I to the concerned department for the provision of transformer and generator for emergency. Shuttle service: Lahore Transport Company (LTC) has planned a free shuttle service for the third T20 International Cricket Match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan on Sunday.

Lahore Transport Company is plying 30 air conditioned buses from various parking points being established near Gaddafi Stadium to facilitate the general public coming to watch the match with free and safe transport shuttle service. The assigned busses would pick and drop the cricket fans at Qaddafi Stadium before and after the match.