Call to educate women on breast cancer

LAHORE

Healthy mothers build healthy nation, which contributes to the stronger country. This was stated by Bushra Butt, Member Provincial Assembly, Punjab while addressing the event organised by the HR Wing of Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB)’s project Peaceful Pakistan to endorse awareness of breast cancer issues here Thursday. She said breastfeeding for the infants being most hygienic also prevents the chances of breast cancer. There was a need to make the mothers aware about the importance of the issue, in particular the educationists, medical practitioners and the media should focus on educating the women on the causes, treatment and prevention of breast cancer, she added.

Addressing the audience, Bushra Butt shared the efforts of the Punjab government for promoting healthy well-being among women. She said the Punjab government is dedicated towards educating women on health issues to prevent prevailing diseases like breast cancer.

Special preference is being given to promoting breastfeeding through various campaigns since it is one of the major sources of preventing breast cancer. Through various programmes the government is reaching out to women in remote areas. The government is also encouraging daycare centres to facilitate breastfeeding mothers.” She discussed the success story of national action plan and said that children are the future of the nation who lay the foundation of a peaceful nation.

Dr Tayyaba Wasim motivated women to prioritise their health for the betterment of society. During the interactive session, she said, breast cancer is the most common invasive cancer in women, and the second main cause of cancer death in women, after lung cancer. It is believed that every year, one million women are diagnosed with breast cancer making it prevalent in Pakistan. The need to build awareness and help other women in taking preventive measures is a vital necessity. She encouraged the audience to get regular check-ups and build the habit of self-examination to save yourself from the ailment.

Myra Qureshi concluded the event with a presentation on the co-relation of cancer and non-organic cosmetics. The audience were also offered free health consultation and Bone Mineral Density (BMD) test.

campaign: Government College University (GCU) Thursday organised an on-campus ‘Pink Ribbon Youth Awareness Drive’ to raise awareness among female students and staff members about breast cancer and eliminate social stigmas attached to this disease.

Addressing the opening ceremony, GCU Quality Enhancement Cell (QEC) Director Ms Iram Sohail, said about 9.8 million women in Pakistan are at the risk of this disease because of the lack of awareness.”

“It is still considered a taboo in most parts of our society to talk about this disease which affects every one-of-nine women in the society. Even, girls are reluctant to talking to their mothers about this disease, that is why there is a dire need of such awareness campaigns on a massive scale,” said Iram.

The campaign was organized by the GCU-QEC in collaboration with the Pink Ribbon Pakistan. It included an art festival followed by an awareness walk which was led by Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Hassan Amir Shah, Director Facilities Yousaf Bashir and Ms Iram Sohail from the University's Clock Tower to the Girls Cafeteria.

Prof Hassan Shah said GCU’s mission was to empower its students, especially female students, with the knowledge about their health. He asked the students to act as volunteers in their families and educate their relatives about this dreadful disease.

About 20 posters made by GCU students from department of Fine Arts were displayed outside the office of the vice chancellor. Awareness pamphlets were also distributed among students.