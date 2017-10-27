PA flays braid-cutting incidents in IHK

LAHORE :The Punjab Assembly legislators on Thursday vehemently condemned the braid cutting incidents with women in the Indian Held Kashmir by the Indian forces.

Dr Farzana Nazir while speaking on the point of order said that so-called NGOs remained active in highlighting issues related to Europe or USA but they were observing silence over this heinous act. Raheel Anwer of PTI also strongly condemned such incidents and demanded United Nations as well as the global community to take notice of it.

The PA session was adjourned until today (Friday) after it failed to meet quorum pointed out by an Opposition MPA. Bells were rung for five minutes after the quorum was pointed out but the House failed to meet it, resultantly, the session was adjourned.