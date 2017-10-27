Youth dies in accident

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE :A 20-year-old youth was killed and his friend injured by an over-speed bus in Yakki Gate on Wednesday. The victim was identified as Mahboob, a resident of Gawalmandi, and his injured friend Ali. Reportedly, Mahbood and Ali were on their way when a rashly-driven bus, violating the one-way rule, ran over them. As a result, Mahboob and Ali were injured badly. They were rushed to a local hospital where Mahboob was pronounced brought dead.
LAHORE :A 20-year-old youth was killed and his friend injured by an over-speed bus in Yakki Gate on Wednesday. The victim was identified as Mahboob, a resident of Gawalmandi, and his injured friend Ali. Reportedly, Mahbood and Ali were on their way when a rashly-driven bus, violating the one-way rule, ran over them. As a result, Mahboob and Ali were injured badly. They were rushed to a local hospital where Mahboob was pronounced brought dead.
Comments