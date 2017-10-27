Youth dies in accident

LAHORE :A 20-year-old youth was killed and his friend injured by an over-speed bus in Yakki Gate on Wednesday. The victim was identified as Mahboob, a resident of Gawalmandi, and his injured friend Ali. Reportedly, Mahbood and Ali were on their way when a rashly-driven bus, violating the one-way rule, ran over them. As a result, Mahboob and Ali were injured badly. They were rushed to a local hospital where Mahboob was pronounced brought dead.