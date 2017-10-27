Traffic plan for Pak-Lanka match

LAHORE :CTO Lahore said city traffic police had made a comprehensive traffic plan for smooth flow of traffic during cricket match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

He said four SPs, 17 DSPs, 80 inspectors, 203 patrolling officers, 1,800 traffic wardens and 49 lady wardens would perform duty on the said occasion. Five traffic squads which would clear the traffic jam. Five breakdowns and 23 fork lifters would remove the wrongly parked and faulty vehicles, a control room and a monitoring room had been established at Safe City Authority and Qurban Lines respectively.

He said Canal Road, Mall Road, Jail Road, MM Alam Road, Maulana Shaukat Ali Road, PECO Road, Wahdat Road and Walton Road would remain open for traffic. Vehicles would be parked at Punjab University Hostels Ground, Jam-e-Sheeren parking and LDA Parking Plaza Liberty market.

bike thieves: Anti Vehicles Lifting Staff Model Town arrested two motorcycle thieves and recovered 43 motorcycles and master keys from their possession. The arrested thieves were identified as Shaukat and Shah. DIG Investigation announced cash prizes for the police team.

US diplomat: The 30th US diplomat, Consulate General Elizabeth Kennedy Trudeau visited Punjab Police Integrated Command, Control & Communication (PPIC3) Centre to witness the digital vision of chief minister Punjab for the security of citizens.

She was accompanied by Political and amp Economic Chief Ms. Ann Mason and Security Chief Mr. James, Malik Ali, Managing Director PSCA Aamir Malik and Chief Operating Officer PSCA Akbar Nasir Khan. The delegation was briefed about functionalities of the PPIC3 centre and the milestones achieved by its young professionals.

reclaimed: Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab has reclaimed properties of an expatriate worth Rs 300 million from illegal occupant.

OPC Punjab Commissioner Afzaal Bhatti said that Muhammad Afzal settled in Boston, USA lodged a complaint that he signed an agreement regarding sale of his plaza and a farm house situated at Gujranwala. Instead of paying the agreed amount, the purchasing party occupied his both properties.