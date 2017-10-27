Nephew of Sarwar involved in kidney transplant: FIA

LAHORE :Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Lahore Thursday claimed that nephew of senior PTI leader and former Punjab governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar is involved in illegal kidney transplant case.

Addressing a press conference here at its office, FIA officials, including Deputy Director Ch Muhammad Sarfraz, Assistant Director Ch Ijaz Ahmed and Inspector Hassan Saeed stated that investigation into the kidney transplant case of Pir Mahal, Toba Tek Singh, has proved that nephew of Ch Sarwar named Dr Kashif Riaz was allegedly involved in the crime as remained engaged with the doctors who were arrested during Pir Mahal raid of FIA a week back. During the raid, the FIA team had found out that kidney transplant to a foreign national was in progress when the raid was conducted.

The FIA officials said an arrested doctor named Shahid had also worked in the hospital of Dr Kashif Riaz at Pir Mahal. Furthermore, they said degrees of majority of the six accused arrested so far in the case have been found bogus. They said efforts were underway to arrest the nephew of senior PTI leader.

It may be relevant to mention here that Punjab Chief Minister had also formed an inquiry committee of senior police officers led by Additional Inspector General of Police and Commandant Punjab Constabulary Hussain Asghar.

Meanwhile, a court has passed orders for auction of properties of accused and Proclaimed Offenders named Asim Mehmood Malik and his wife Zubia Rubab Malik of Future Concern.

These properties (agriculture land and palace type farmhouse) were traced out by FIA/ AHTC Lahore and their auction would be held on October 30, in the office of Assistant Commissioner Bhera, Sargodha. flag march: Dolphin and Police Response Unit (PRU) Wednesday held a flag march to create a sense of security among the citizens.

The flag march passed through Mall Road, Governor’s House, Chairing Cross, PMG Chowk, Race Course, China Chowk, Jail Road, Siddiqe Trade Center, Hafeez Center and culminated at Qurban Lines.