AGP granted another chance in Saeed case

LAHORE:The Lahore High Court on Thursday granted one more opportunity to the Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) for arguments on behalf of the federal government on the detention of Jamatud Dawa (JuD) chief Hafiz Muhammad Saeed.

Earlier, a federal government’s law officer told the court that Attorney General Ashtar Ausaf Ali was abroad to look after his ailing daughter and would return shortly. He urged the court to adjourn hearing to wait for the appearance of the top government lawyer.

Meanwhile, a lawyer of the Punjab government said the detention of Saeed had been extended for another 30 days, starting from Oct 25, with the approval of a provincial review board. He said the board, however, had turned down the government’s request for extending detention of four other leaders of the JuD.

Justice Syed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi observed that the court wanted to decide the matter without delay but had been waiting for the view of the federal government for many hearings. The judge directed the law officer to ensure the presence of the attorney general on the next hearing, otherwise, the court would decide the case as arguments of the petitioner’s counsel had already been completed. The court adjourned the hearing until next week.

On behalf of Hafiz Saeed, Advocate A.K Dogar argued that the provincial government had detained his client on the basis of mere apprehensions and hearsay.