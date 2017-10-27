PFA seals two eateries; discards 1,300 litre adulterated milk

LAHORE :Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has sealed two food points for selling unhygienic food and discarded 1,300 litre adulterated milk in the provincial metropolis here Thursday.

Officials said PFA also seized more than 1,000kg substandard food items and imposed heavy fine on two hotels. They said the PFA teams sealed two hotels during operation held under supervision of Food Safety Officers (FSOs) in respective area jurisdiction. In addition, 1,000kg fake ketchup, 100kg liquid starch, 100kg gum, 30kg coloured slanty and two packs of spices were discarded on the spot.

The PFA officials added that their teams are simultaneously active against adulteration and unhygienic food providers. In this connection, PFA teams have discarded chemical and water mixed milk and sealed hotels for serving unhealthy food to people.

Besides, teams have served warning notices to 41 confectioneries, hotels, restaurants, production units and chicken sale centres for not confirming to PFA instructions across the city, officials concluded.