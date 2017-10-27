Use of ripening agents on fruits banned

LAHORE :Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has imposed a complete ban on use of calcium carbide to ripen various fruits and vegetables before time, which is posing serious health hazards for the citizens.

Calcium carbide, chemically known as CaC2 is a chemical compound, which primarily is used for the production of acetylene and calcium cyanamide for industrial use. PFA officials said calcium carbide is a dangerous and corrosive chemical compound and its consumption put serious side effects on human health.

The PFA officials said according to recent researches, calcium carbide may cause severe eye irritation with possible burns. Eye contact may result in permanent eye damage or blindness. It may cause stinging pain, severe burns, watering of eyes, inflammation of eyelids and conjunctivitis, opacity and scarring.

If pregnant women consume these artificially ripened fruits, it can cause miscarriages and developmental abnormalities if the child is born, they said, adding that calcium carbide may cause severe skin irritation, rash, burning feeling, redness, with possible burns. Its contact with skin causes irritation and possible burns, especially if the skin is wet or moist. When in contact with moist skin, caustic lime is formed, which can lead to ulceration and scarring. Repeated/prolonged skin contact may cause dryness or rashes.

This chemical compound also causes digestive, respiratory and gastrointestinal tract burns, nausea, vomiting, bloating and headache while mouth, nose, throat and lung irritation with coughing and severe shortness of breath (pulmonary edema), rapid irregular breathing, headache and burns to mucous membranes may also occur while its repeated inhalation may cause chronic bronchitis.

PFA Director General Noorul Amin Mengal said calcium carbide is a corrosive and harmful chemical as it contains traces of arsenic and phosphorous hydride. “Consumption of calcium carbide ripened fruits may cause several adverse effects on human health and it may also cause arsenic and phosphorous poisoning,” he said.

He said generally mangoes, bananas, papayas, chiko, dates and various vegetables like tomato, lady fingers, eggplant and etc are ripened using calcium carbide, which is extremely hazardous to the human body. He said use of this chemical is already banned in many countries of the world, but it is freely used in Pakistan and many other developing countries for early ripening of fruits and vegetables and simply by eating fruits we may get a risk of short-term and long-term health effects.

PFA has given a two months ultimatum to all those who are involved in this practice, the DG said, adding after December 10, 2017 a comprehensive and aggressive campaign will be launched against sellers/producers/distributors of fruits using this chemical. Dr Tariq Mehmood, a general physician said the early symptoms of calcium carbide poisoning are weakness, vomiting, thirst, difficulty in swallowing, diarrhoea with or without blood, burning sensation in chest and abdomen, irritation or burning in eyes and skin, ulcer, soreness in throat, cough , shortness of breath etc. He said as CaC2 imitates acetylene gas, it may affect the neurological system by inducing prolonged hypoxia. “Recent researches related to carbide poisoning have reported headache, dizziness, mood disturbances, sleepiness, mental confusion, memory loss and seizure,” he maintained.

He said citizens can easily identify naturally ripened fruits from chemically ripened fruits. He said one way is to put fruit in water and if it sinks to the bottom that means it’s naturally mature and fine while if it floats that means it has been harvested prematurely and you should not consume it just yet.

Another way is to differentiate fruits by their colour, Dr Tariq said adding “the colour of artificially ripened fruits will not be uniform while they are also sour in the centre.” He advised the citizens to thoroughly wash fruits before consuming to avoid the hazardous effects of calcium carbide.