CITY PULSE

Unver Shafi Khan’s art show

Koel Gallery is hosting a solo exhibition featuring works by Unver Shafi Khan.

Khan’s recent paintings are based on oil and acrylic media.

The show continues until Wednesday, Nov 8 from 5pm to 8pm at the Koel gallery.

Call 021-35831292 for more information.

Mushk

A play titled “Mushk” featuring performances by Sania Saeed and Nimra Bucha will be held at the Arts Council of Pakistan.

Presented by Olomopolo media, the play opens at 8pm on Friday, Nov 3 and continues until Nov 5.

Call 03210-4709178 for tickets and more information.

Hawa Mein Udta Jaye

Sanat gallery is hosting a solo exhibition titled "Hawa Mein Udta Jaye" featuring works by Sajid Khan.

The new body of his work is a culmination of a sum of subjective experiences and formal development of visuals. Sajid’s experiences from his formative years in a village bordering Afghanistan inform the imagery as well as the stylization of imagery.

The show remains open until Thursday, Nov 2 from 5pm to 8pm.

Call 0300 8208108 for more information.

Tangibility in Time

Artciti gallery is hosting a solo exhibition titled “Tangibility in Time” featuring paintings by Shazia Salman, an alumnus of Karachi School of Art.

The show continues until Wednesday, Nov 1 from 6pm to 8pm.

Call 021-35250495 for more information.

BODMUN III

Beacon House School is organising a three-day “Beacon of Diplomacy Model United Nations (BODMUN) III” conference.

The participants will engage themselves in research and debate and will be groomed into confident public speakers and future diplomats.

The conference runs through Oct 27 to Oct 29 at the Avari Towers, Karachi. Jang Media Group is the official partner of the summit.

Call 0333-3163954 for more information.

2nd Sindh Literature Festival

A literary event titled the “2nd Sindh Literature Festival” promoting Sindh’s rich cultural art and literature will be held at the Beach Luxury Hotel.

The festival opens from Friday, Oct 27 and continues until Oct 29.

Visit www.slf.com.pk for more information.