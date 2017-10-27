LRBT ‘Ride for a Cause 2017’ held in partnership with DHA

KARACHI: World Sight Day is an annual day of awareness to focus global attention on blindness and vision impairment. Every year LRBT initiates a family festival with a variety of activities to create awareness for the cause. LRBT Ride for a Cause 2017 was held on 15th October 2017, in partnership with DHA and groups comprising of Critical Mass Karachi, Volkswagen Club of Pakistan, Karachi Moto, Pak Aerobatics and Karachi Run Forum.

Starting early Sunday morning with Team CMK leading a large group of cyclist rode in support of LRBT around DHA Phase VIII, completing a ride of roughly 20 kms.

The day offered a host of unique activities like heavy bikes group lead by Karachi Moto, Vintage Cars display by Volkswagen Club of Pakistan, air show of model aircrafts by Pak Aerobotics and running group by KRF.

The event was marked with variety of food, games and shopping stalls including various breakfast options, confectionery and other consumer goods.

Promising it to be a yearly activity, LRBT Management thanked everyone’s participation and asked for the people to come forth in helping their cause and donate generously.***