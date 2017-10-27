Fri October 27, 2017
Karachi

October 27, 2017

Karachi-based leader given ‘Sikhs in Charity Award’

Sardar Ramesh Singh Khalsa, a Karachi-based Sikh leader, has been honoured with the Sikhs in Charity Award at the recently held 8th Annual Sikh Awards 2017 in Toronto, Canada.

The Sikh Awards recognises the pivotal contributions made by the Sikh community across a variety of fields with winners selected from across the globe, including Asia, the US, Canada, Australia, Europe, Africa and the Middle East.

Khalsa, who is head of the Pakistan Sikh Council, attended the ceremony to receive the award. “It is really an honour not only for me but also for the entire Sikh community living in Pakistan,” Khalsa told The News on the phone on Thursday.

Comments

