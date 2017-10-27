Four dead in road crashes

Four men were killed in road accidents in the city on Thursday. Two men, identified as Faheem Atiq and Kareem Kaleem and both aged around 22, suffered fatal injuries when their bike was rammed by an unidentified car near Ayesha Manzil.

Rescue officials said both victims died on the spot and their bodies were shifted to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. In Korangi, 35-year-old Raees was run over by a speeding vehicle. He suffered severe head injuries and died on the spot and his body was shifted to the JPMC. In New Karachi, 50-year-old Allah Rakha was hit by a car while crossing a road. He suffered fatal injuries and was declared dead on arrival at ASH.