Nine-day ASH protest ends as salaries promised today

The protesting doctors and paramedical staff of the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH) called off their strike on its ninth day after the city mayor promised to release their salaries during his visit to the public health facility on Thursday.

Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar met the agitating doctors and paramedics and assured them that their salaries would be credited by 2pm on Friday (today).

Speaking to the media, he appreciated the provincial chief minister for providing funds for disbursement of salaries. He said the city government was also part of the Sindh government and the latter was responsible to assist local bodies’ representatives in resolving citizens’ issues.

Talking about the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation-run hospitals, he said a lot was needed to be done for improvement of the health facilities, most of which were in a shambles.

The salary issue of doctors and paramedical staff would be solved on a priority basis, whereas provision of medicines and surgical equipments was also expected soon, said the mayor.

Akhtar, however, said they were counting on the agreements made with various organisations to improve the child health and cardiac treatment facilities.

“The ASH is the third-largest public hospital in Karachi and it provides low-cost treatment facilities to thousands of patient daily. The doctors and paramedical staff must ensure the best treatment for patients and improve their performance,” he added.

The mayor was accompanied by DMC Central chairman Rehan Hashmi, finance committee chairman Nadeem Hidayat Hashmi, medical committee chairperson Naheed Fatima, ASH MS Dr Mohammad Anwer and other officers concerned.