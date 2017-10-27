British envoy urges graduates to avail Chevening scholarship

The new British deputy high commissioner in town, Elin Burns, promoted the prestigious Chevening scholarship programme at a session with Karachi’s leading universities and organisations on Thursday.

The event organised at a local hotel brought together mid-career professionals and Master’s programme students from the Institute of Business Administration and the Greenwich University as well as employees of leading multi-national organisations. A few Karachi-based journalists also attended the event.

“The Chevening Scholarship Programme is a life-changing experience for scholars who demonstrate leadership potential. Chevening scholars study at the best universities in the UK, network with scholars from around the world and on their return get the opportunity to apply their experience and skills for the betterment of Pakistan,” said the British deputy high commissioner. “To date, we have almost 1,500 alumni across Pakistan with a significant number from Sindh. I would encourage everyone present today to work hard on their applications and submit it before the deadline of November 7,” she stated.

A Chevening alumni and head of corporate affairs, brand and marketing at a multinational bank, Khadija Hashimi, in her speech said the Chevening programme had provided her an opportunity to explore different cultures, beliefs and experiences.

“It has had a positive impact on my life both personally and professionally. In addition to having an enriching and exhilarating undergraduate experience in London, the programme has helped build my career in Pakistan by providing access to a network of global contacts,” she added.

“I urge my fellow professionals in Karachi to apply for this fantastic opportunity.” The Chevening Scholarship Programme is the UK government’s premier scholarship award and gives scholars the chance to study a fully-funded one year Master’s degree at any university in the UK. A number of short-term fellowships are also available for Pakistan.