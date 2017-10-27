A savoury taste of Latin America

The press corps got a savoury taste of Cuba, its culture, and its food at the press conference held to announce the holding of the ‘Fiesta Cubana’, an expose of Cuban culture and Cuban food that takes place in town on October 28 and 29 at the Marriot Hotel.

The most impressive part of the press conference was the music featuring a vocal trio and the typical lively, vivacious Latin American beat of the numbers, complete with guitars and bongo drums.

Besides, there were two lively dances by Reynaldo and Ibone. The first dance they presented to the frisky Latin American beat was the Salsa Cubana. It was a really lively dance with the man, Reynaldo, of Afro-Caribbean Origin, and the lady, Ibone, a Hispanic.

All those present found both the dances very fascinating and they all clapped in unison to the lively rhythm of the numbers. Both the dancers were really light on their feet. The other dance they presented was the Son Cubana. This was a really versatile dance depicting the artistry and agility of the artistes. This was followed by really mouth watering Cuban culinary delights.

Murat Onart, Consul General of Turkey in town, said that the coming two days of the festival promised to be really eventful with all the Cuban culinary delicacies and expose of culture. Turkish Airlines are the sponsors of the festival. Onart said that Havana was a destination being served by Turkish Airlines.

The other speaker was the general manager of Turkish Airlines in town, Fateh Atacan. He exhorted all those present to fly Turkish Airlines for travel to Cuba.

The venue was decorated with large scale murals of Cuban cities with bright yellow buildings, a characteristic ostensibly dating back to the Cold War era when the erstwhile USSR was the chief mentor of Cuba, bright yellow buildings being a salient feature of the Moscow landscape. The festival will be a good opportunity for the people of Pakistan to get firsthand information on Cuba.