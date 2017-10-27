Man who raped, strangled minor girl arrested

Police claimed to have arrested a man accused of kidnapping an eight-year-old girl for ransom and then raping and murdering her with the help of an accomplice over non-payment of money.

The accused identified as Abdul Jabbar was arrested with the help of the Citizens-Police Liaison Committee (CPLC) in a raid in Madina Colony, Gulshan-e-Iqbal Division SP Ghulam Murtaza Bhutto said on Thursday at a press conference in his office.

According to Bhutto, the child’s mother Kannez Mai had registered an FIR at Gulshan-e-Iqbal police station against Jabbar stating that he and his friend Arshad had kidnapped her daughter Shehla and demanded Rs100,000 for her return.

Kannez had told police that Jabbar, who is a relative, had taken Shehla with him on October 20 on the pretext of taking her for shopping, but later refused to bring her back.

The bereaved mother said that she had recently received Rs100,000 from a committee – an informal system of savings where groups of people pool in money. She said Jabbar was aware that she had received money on her turn and had demanded that she give him the money in return for her eight-year-old daughter.

The SP further told that the mother and daughter lived by themselves in Madina Colony and Shehla was Kannez’s only living child. Her three older daughters had died earlier from various illnesses and her husband had moved to Bahawalpur after developing a mental illness.

According to the police officer, after Kannez’s complaint, they sought help from the CPLC, which traced Jabbar and he was ultimately arrested in a joint raid in Madina Colony.

“When police questioned Jabbar, he confessed that he had killed the girl after raping her and then dumped her body in Jamali Goth near Sohrab Goth on October 23,” Bhutto said.

He added that Sohrab Goth police had found the body of the child on the 23rd and had registered an FIR on behalf of the state when no one showed up to claim her body. Later when more details became clear, Kannez was asked to come in to identify her daughter’s body.

A report prepared by a medico-legal officer who examined the deceased child at Abbasi Shaheed Hospital shows that the girl was raped several times in the past 48 hours and also had cigarette burns on her body, Bhutto said, adding the cause of death was strangulation.

“The authorities at ASH have sent swab samples to laboratory for chemical examination on request of Sohrab Goth police, but reports haven’t been received yet,” he said. Jabbar is being interrogated for more information and raids are underway to arrest his accomplice Arshad.