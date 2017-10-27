Governor vows efforts for recovery of missing Shias

Sindh Governor Mohammad Zubair on Thursday assured a delegation of Shia scholars that he would speak to the authorities concerned over the issue of missing persons of the community.

The delegation was led by Allama Syed Iqbal Rizvi and included Maulana Rizvi Moosa, Rashid Rizvi, Mirza Ahsan Raza and Mughayyar Abid Rizvi. Referring to the rallies and demonstrations organised over the matter, the governor observed that it was the people’s democratic right to protest but they should also take into account the hardships created for the masses.

He said the law and order situation had been normalised in the entire country, including in Karachi, owing to the operation being conducted against criminal elements, terrorists, and foreign agents. The sacrifices rendered by personnel of the army, Rangers, police and other law enforcement agencies in this regard can never be ignored, he added.

Zubair said that people rounded-up during the ongoing targeted operations were released by after they were found innocent on completion of investigation. Those against whom evidences were collected were presented in the courts of low for further action against them, he added.