Fri October 27, 2017
October 27, 2017

Habib Bank wins award

KARACHI: Habib Bank Limited (HBL) was awarded with the “Best Fire Safety Practices in High Rise Buildings Award 2017” during the Fire Safety Convention, jointly organised by the Fire Protection Association of Pakistan and National Forum for Environment and Health, a statement said on Thursday. Nasir Hussain Shah, provincial minister for labour and transport was the chief guest and distributed the awards, it added.

