Pakistan, China to sign MoU

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and China have agreed to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to cooperate for transfer of agri technology and exchange of best agricultural practices in China.

Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited (ZTBL) was visited by a delegation headed by He Xingxiang, vice president, Agricultural Development Bank of China (ADBC) on Thursday.

The delegation comprising senior executives of ADBC was received by ZTBL president and CEO Talat Mahmood, and chief operating officer (COO) Mian Aamir Hussain. The senior management of ZTBL participated in the meeting that followed.

Delegation was briefed about the role of ZTBL in the area of agriculture development and its future growth strategy for livestock, dairy and crops and value chain financing plans. Potential collaboration in agriculture sector came under discussion, including other related matters of interest.

The ADBC is the only agricultural policy-oriented bank which is under the direct administration of the State Council in China and enjoys Vice Ministerial Status. The mission and objective of ADBC is to promote the development of agriculture and rural economy.