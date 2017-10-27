Copper stalls

Sydney/Melbourne: London copper was steady above the $7,000 mark, not far from a three-year high of $7,177 a tonne hit earlier this month.

London aluminium surged to its highest in more than five years on Thursday on expectations of dwindling supply as China aluminium makers cut production over winter. London Metal Exchange aluminium crashed through $2,200 to peak at $2211 a tonne, the highest since March 2012. Prices traded at $2204 a tonne by 0155 GMT.

Shfe aluminium hit its highest in more than a week at 16,555 yuan ($2,496), but remained well below their recent near eight-year high of 17,345 yuan a tonne from last month. The move in LME aluminium came amid a weaker dollar, improving chart picture, and options positioning traders said. A weaker dollar makes metals more affordable for buyers paying with other currencies.