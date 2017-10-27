Cotton stable

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Karachi
Active trading continued at the Karachi Cotton Exchange on Thursday, while spot rates remained unchanged.
The spot rates stood firm at Rs6,300/maund (37.324kg) and Rs6,752/40kg. Ex-Karachi rates also remained unchanged at Rs6,445/maund and Rs6,907/40kg after an addition of Rs145 and Rs155 as upcountry expenses, respectively. An analyst said prices remained stable in the market, while buyers hunt for the quality cotton continued.
A total of 33 transactions were recorded of around 39,000 bales at a price of Rs5,800 to Rs6,500/maund. Among them, notable deals were recorded from Daharki, Saleh Pat, Ghotki, Rohri, Khairpur, Fazilpur, Rajanpur, Liaquatpur, Rahimyar Khan, Fazilpur, Muzaffargarh, Ahmedpur, Alipur, Mianwali, Bahawalpur, Khanewal, Haroonabad, Hasilpur and Fort Abbas.
Karachi
Active trading continued at the Karachi Cotton Exchange on Thursday, while spot rates remained unchanged.
The spot rates stood firm at Rs6,300/maund (37.324kg) and Rs6,752/40kg. Ex-Karachi rates also remained unchanged at Rs6,445/maund and Rs6,907/40kg after an addition of Rs145 and Rs155 as upcountry expenses, respectively. An analyst said prices remained stable in the market, while buyers hunt for the quality cotton continued.
A total of 33 transactions were recorded of around 39,000 bales at a price of Rs5,800 to Rs6,500/maund. Among them, notable deals were recorded from Daharki, Saleh Pat, Ghotki, Rohri, Khairpur, Fazilpur, Rajanpur, Liaquatpur, Rahimyar Khan, Fazilpur, Muzaffargarh, Ahmedpur, Alipur, Mianwali, Bahawalpur, Khanewal, Haroonabad, Hasilpur and Fort Abbas.
Comments