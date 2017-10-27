Cotton stable

Karachi

Active trading continued at the Karachi Cotton Exchange on Thursday, while spot rates remained unchanged.

The spot rates stood firm at Rs6,300/maund (37.324kg) and Rs6,752/40kg. Ex-Karachi rates also remained unchanged at Rs6,445/maund and Rs6,907/40kg after an addition of Rs145 and Rs155 as upcountry expenses, respectively. An analyst said prices remained stable in the market, while buyers hunt for the quality cotton continued.

A total of 33 transactions were recorded of around 39,000 bales at a price of Rs5,800 to Rs6,500/maund. Among them, notable deals were recorded from Daharki, Saleh Pat, Ghotki, Rohri, Khairpur, Fazilpur, Rajanpur, Liaquatpur, Rahimyar Khan, Fazilpur, Muzaffargarh, Ahmedpur, Alipur, Mianwali, Bahawalpur, Khanewal, Haroonabad, Hasilpur and Fort Abbas.