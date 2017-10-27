Oil lowers

Singapore/Tokyo:Oil prices inched lower on Thursday, pressured by an unexpected increase in U.S. crude inventories and as oil output and exports from the United States rose last week.

Brent crude for December delivery was down 8 cents at $58.36 a barrel by 0646 GMT, after settling up 0.2 percent in the previous session.

Brent stood about a dollar off a 26-month high of $59.49 hit in late September, supported by comments from Saudi Arabia´s energy minister on Tuesday reiterating the kingdom´s determination to end a global supply glut.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude for December delivery was down 14 cents at $52.04, after ending the last session down 29 cents, or 0.6 percent. U.S. crude inventories rose by 856,000 barrels last week, U.S. Energy Information Administration data showed on Wednesday.