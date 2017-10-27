Fri October 27, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Business

R
Reuters
October 27, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Oil lowers

Oil lowers

Singapore/Tokyo:Oil prices inched lower on Thursday, pressured by an unexpected increase in U.S. crude inventories and as oil output and exports from the United States rose last week.

Brent crude for December delivery was down 8 cents at $58.36 a barrel by 0646 GMT, after settling up 0.2 percent in the previous session.

Brent stood about a dollar off a 26-month high of $59.49 hit in late September, supported by comments from Saudi Arabia´s energy minister on Tuesday reiterating the kingdom´s determination to end a global supply glut.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude for December delivery was down 14 cents at $52.04, after ending the last session down 29 cents, or 0.6 percent. U.S. crude inventories rose by 856,000 barrels last week, U.S. Energy Information Administration data showed on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement