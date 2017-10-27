Euro firm

SINGAPORE: The euro inched higher on Thursday as investors awaited details of the European Central Bank´s plans for scaling back its bond- buying programme, while the dollar took a breather after its recent rally.

The euro inched up 0.1 percent to $1.1824, having edged up from a two-week low of $1.1725 that had been set on Monday. The ECB is widely expected to announce a scaling back of its bond-buying stimulus on Thursday, taking its biggest step yet in unwinding years of loose monetary policy.

According to a Reuters poll of economists, the ECB is seen likely to announce that it will start trimming its asset purchases to 40 billion euros per month starting from January, down from the current 60 billion euros.

Most economists also expect the ECB asset-buying programme to be extended by either six months or nine months after the current programme expires at the end of this year. "In terms of the outcome, the likelihood is that there is a discussion between six months and a reduction to 40 billion (euros), or nine months and a reduction to 30 billion," said Sim Moh Siong, FX strategist for Bank of Singapore.