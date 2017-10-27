Palm oil rises

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures extended gains for a second session on Thursday, supported by strength in soyoil markets and favourable export numbers.

The benchmark palm oil contract for January delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was up 0.4 percent at 2,814 ringgit ($664.93) a tonne. Traded volumes stood at 17,194 lots of 25 tonnes each at the midday break.

Movements in related oils impact palm prices as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market. Palm oil rates are buoyed by the rally in soyoil prices, said a Kuala Lumpur-based futures trader. The December soybean oil contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) rose by 0.4 percent on Thursday.