Rupee gains

The rupee posted minor gains on Thursday on dollar selling by some banks and exporters, dealers said. The rupee rose to 105.43 against the dollar in the interbank market from 105.45 in the previous trading session. The domestic currency gained two paisas, but the trading activity remained lacklustre, a forex dealer said. In the open market, the rupee weakened to 107.50/80 against the greenback from 107.30/55 on Wednesday on increased dollar demand.