Fri October 27, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Business

October 27, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Rupee gains

Rupee gains

The rupee posted minor gains on Thursday on dollar selling by some banks and exporters, dealers said. The rupee rose to 105.43 against the dollar in the interbank market from 105.45 in the previous trading session. The domestic currency gained two paisas, but the trading activity remained lacklustre, a forex dealer said. In the open market, the rupee weakened to 107.50/80 against the greenback from 107.30/55 on Wednesday on increased dollar demand.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement