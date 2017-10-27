Stocks fall amid political uncertainty, weak earnings

Stocks fell on Thursday as political uncertainty in Islamabad and lackluster earnings reports by a few corporate undermined investors’ confidence, dealers said.

Topline Securities in a post market note said pressure was seen as bailable arrest warrants were issued against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif for non-appearance in the NAB court. “Also, a few dismal financial result announcements dampened investor sentiments.”

The Pakistan Stock Exchange's (PSX) benchmark KSE 100-share index fell 0.45 percent or 185.83 points to close at 41,409.49 points.

The highest index of the day remained at 41,746.13 points while the lowest level of the day was recorded at 41,357.49 points.

KSE-30 Index also shed 0.41 percent or 85.98 points to close at 21,047.88 points.

Turnover, however, increased 37 million shares to 139.83 million shares. Trading value rose to Rs6.90 billion from Rs5.43 billion, while market capital narrowed to Rs8.51 trillion from 8.53 trillion.

Out of 378 companies’ active in the session, 122 closed in green, 239 in red while 17 remained unchanged.

Elixir Securities said after a positive open, stocks were dragged down on limited activity. “We expect weakness in the market to persist as triggers remain limited with index hovering in a range of 500 to 700 points,” it said in a market note.

Sideboards names among industrials, utilities and consumer discretionary faced major wrath of profit-bookers amid uncertainty on market direction and unexciting results announcements. Earnings released by Pak Electron (down 5.0 percent) were a major dampener. Oils and financials closed in red with former likely tracking dip in global crude. Cements closed mixed on limited institutional interest, however, fertilisers generated relatively better activity and closed with modest gains.

Highest increase was recorded in shares of Khyber Tobacco XD, which rose Rs74.25 to Rs1,559.40/share, followed by Pak Tobacco that increased Rs50.25 to Rs1,449.93/share.

Major decline was noted in shares of Nestle Pakistan, which fell Rs49 to Rs12,100/share, followed by Atlas Battery that decreased Rs30.43 to Rs578.32/share.

Significant turnover was recorded in stocks of Azgard Nine, Pak Elektron, Aisha Steel Mill, Bank of Punjab, TRG Pak Ltd, Dost Steels Ltd, Fauji Foods Ltd, Engro Fertilizers, Pak International Bulk and Engro Polymer.

Azgard Nine remained the volume leader with 13.60 million shares with an increase of four paisas to Rs14.52/share. It was followed by Pak Elektron with 10.01 million shares with a drop of 3.56 paisas to Rs14.52/share.

Shares’ turnover in the future contracts surged to 121.06 million shares from 73.18 million shares traded in the previous session.