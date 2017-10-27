Dti Students Win Top Positions at Navttc Skills Competition 2017 Dti Continues To Dominate At Annual Competition

The National Vocational & Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) under the Prime Minister’s Youth Skill Development Program recently organized the NAVTTC Skills Competition 2017 where over a hundred young men and women took part. The competition is held annually between candidates trained in eleven different trades.

Three students from DTI (Descon Technical Institute) bagged top positions at this year’s National Skills competition held at the Pakistan National Art Council in October. Atiq Usman secured first position in Welding and Muhammad Irfan secured first position in Electrical trades. Both students will be awarded prize money of rupees one hundred thousand each. Sher Muhammad won the second position in Welding. Previously, DTI students have secured top positions at the competition as well.

All DTI students prior to their enrollment in DTI had no knowledge or skill in these trades. Their achievement at this year’s competition is a testament to the quality of training and attention given to these students who come from far flung areas of the country. DTI’s mission is to build a skilled and empowered Pakistan by helping the youth through providing them with the skills they need to earn a sustainable means of livelihood.

DTI was established in 1998 to bridge the gap between education and unemployment by providing technical and vocational skills to the youth of Pakistan. In over a decade of providing in-demand technical and vocational training to our youth, DTI has trained more than 20,000 workers in fourteen different trades.***