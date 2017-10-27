ICAP arranged a meetup with LCCI, business elites

LAHORE: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP) is committed to provide quality professionals for the development of business activities in Pakistan. In this regard, ICAP brought together the Lahore Chamber of Commerce (LCCI) and the Business elites at the Royal Palm this evening.

Mr. Razi Khan, Executive Director, ICAP delivered the welcome address. He emphasized on joining hands for working together so that Pakistan can be made a better place to do business. Mr. Mazhar Iqbal, MD & CEO of Pioneer Cement appreciated the traits of Chartered Accountants and shared about joint efforts of CA’s with business leaders in the success of businesses.

Mr. Abdul Malik, Secretary ICAP endorsed the views of Mr. Mazhar and assured that the Institute will do its best to keep on producing quality professionals.

Mrs. Nasreen Kasuri the Chairperson of Beaconhouse School System shared her views on the importance of the role of Chartered Accountants in taking right decisions at the right time in right directions.***