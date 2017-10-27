Sindh growers demand subsidy to boost agri produce

HYDERABAD: Sindh growers on Thursday asked the provincial government to announce a subsidy of Rs10,000 per acre for each grower as an incentive to boost agriculture production, which would lessen the annual import bill in terms of food items.

“We suggested the government after the devastating 2010 flood to give subsidy to farmers to recover losses and they did. Then we proved that the government paid a lower import bill during that particular year due to farmers’ efforts and improving productivity,” said Abdul Majeed Nizamani, president, Sindh Abadgar Board.

He was speaking at a seminar on 'Sunflower' organised jointly by Sindh Abadgar Board and ICI Pakistan, Agriculture Division at a local hotel.

The event attracted a large number of growers and officials of the Sindh Agriculture Extensions, hailing from different parts of the province.

Nizamani said it was evident that the growers have potential to produce more food but since the government was yet to realise it. Talking about the farming of sunflower, he said it started from Badin and other tail end districts and then the crop was expanded to other districts. This crop fared well everywhere, but now it seems farmers were reluctant to cultivate sunflower because they cannot get proper rates in the markets.

He was also critical of promoting palm oil products in coastal areas, and said, “It is not fit for human consumption. The government should ask the countries, which cultivate palm oil and face health issues," he said.

He asked growers to look back what their ancestors had done in agriculture. “Mustard seed crop is valuable, but it seems we have lost it everywhere. Its oil is favourable in this scenario, when all oil brands are being declared unfit for human consumption,” he added.

Mahmood Nawaz Shah, representing Sindh Chamber of Agriculture, another grower body, said sunflower cultivation was inspiring four-five years ago when it was being cultivated on 260,000 acres, but now it has shrunk to only 60,000 acres.

“It is because the government does not have any interest to save farmers, who produce all the food and cash crops. It happens with almost all crops, they reach a high for some time, and then fall down instantly,” Shah said. He also said it was ironic that the government paid a huge import bill for food items each year, but was reluctant to support local farmers.

He advised farmers that since there was no crop cultivation mechanism and criteria, rice growers should also adopt other crops along with wheat. “Mostly wheat is being cultivated on rice land after its harvest. In case of surplus wheat and lower price in the market, the farmers suffer,” he said. Adopting alternative crops could help farmers reduce their losses.

ICI Pakistan manager business Abdul Wahab also supported the growers point, and said when the country itself has the capacity to produce food, the government should not be spending a huge amount on importing the same foods.

He said lack of consistent agriculture policies was burdening the economy. He said water scarcity was a global phenomenon and farmers would face problems in future.

“Sunflower is a water-efficient crop and government must promote safe edible oil crops by supporting farmers,” he said, and advised the government to introduce production technology transfer mechanism to equip farmers.

Abdul Wahab said that for the first time, Punjab government has give subsidy to farmers and keeps strict vigil on food products. They have identified the edible oil brands unfit for human consumption and were producing their own edible oil, he added. “Farmers expect the same from the Sindh government,” he said.

Sindh Agriculture Extensions director general Hidayatullah Chhajro, speaking on contaminated pesticides, said they have found 175 substandard samples being sold in the market, ruining the fertility of land and causing problems.

Further, he said they have taken action on 80 companies selling contaminated pesticides in the markets in Sindh. He said land fertility can be ascertained from the fact that per acre yield of sunflower has declined from 25-30 maunds to 10-15 maunds.

For assessing soil status, he asked officials available there to collect soil samples in their respective areas for analysing, and based on that to make efforts to restore the fertility.