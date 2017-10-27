Local manufacturers praise regulatory duty; importersoppose it

LAHORE: Imposition of regulatory duty on a few imported items has drawn both praise and criticism from the businessmen. The local manufacturers welcome the move while importers of finished products are strongly opposing it.

This is one of the few government actions where there are winners as well as losers. The national interest demands that the imports should be curbed.

The vested interest however calls for liberal trade at the expense of the domestic industry. The government took a half-hearted measure because it failed to take harsh measures against luxury imports.

The import of processed food, juices and processed milk and even bottled water should be discouraged as many globally creditable food processors are operating in Pakistan. However, the regulatory duty is not enough, and imports should be minutely checked for quality lapses as well.

Given the state of governance in Pakistan there is a strong possibility that unscrupulous importers might be importing expired foods by simply changing the labels or packing. These imports should be subjected to non-tariff measures like getting the quality and expiry checked from a globally reputable lab.

We may not have such labs in our country or might have one at some importing point, therefore it will have to be checked from outside. In this regard, let us take the example of import of fruits and vegetables from India.

The imports have not been officially banned, but are subjected to quarantine and quality check. The quality check takes place in Karachi. The time it takes results in huge demurrage charges on the imports that in addition are also liable to get rotten. This has effectively stopped the import of fruits and vegetable from India. Why can this procedure not be applied on other food items?

Luxury car import is meant only for less than half percent of the population. The government should completely ban the import of used luxury vehicles and impose additional 100 percent duty on the import of new luxury vehicles. Some of the measures taken by the government would simply increase its revenue and not curb the imports. The RD for instance has been imposed on tyres as well without applying mind.

The import of tyres in Pakistan is possible only if they are under-invoiced. Otherwise the imports would be impossible on existing duty structure. The problem with the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) is that it lacks the capability to monitor the sale of any large imported consignment up to its final disposal to the consumers. The tyres in Pakistan are imported at 10-20 percent of actual value.

They pay sales tax at the rate of 17 percent at import stage. The amount they pay is much less than the sales tax paid on tyres of the same specifications by local manufacturers. The RD of 20-25 percent would not dent imports but simple increase the retail price of imported tyres. The government should impose the same sales tax on imported tyres that is paid by the local manufacturers for that specification.

In that case the imports would be sharply curbed. The local industry would activate its idle capacities and hire more workers. The same is true in case of tiles. The steps taken by Pakistan are not new in the region. India has taken various similar steps to curb imports but they have done it more effectively. For instance, to remain compliant on WTO rules, the Indian fix low duties on imports of many items. This gives an impression of a very open economy.

But there is a condition that they notify a minimum import duty in Indian rupees and the import would have to pay whichever is higher, meaning that if the 10 percent duty is higher than minimum fixed duty, the importer would pay 10 percent otherwise the minimum duty.

This is a clever condition as the items produced in United States or Germany would be much more expensive than items produced in Pakistan, Bangladesh or Sri Lanka. This effectively blocks the import of products that are genuinely cheap. In Pakistan we are reluctant to follow the Indian example as almost every consumer item is under-invoiced and the importer greases the palm of those that release those goods