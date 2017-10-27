PVMA seeks prime minister’s intervention in resolving issue

LAHORE: Pakistan Vanaspati Manufacturers Association (PVMA) has sought Prime Minister’s intervention in resolving the issue of imposition of ban on the sales of banaspati ghee in Punjab by the Punjab Food Authority (PFA).

In a letter dated October 24, 2017 written to Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abassi, a copy of which is available with The News, PVMA chairman Chaudhry Abdul Waheed said, “Under the articles of the Constitution of Pakistan, it is binding and obligatory to import / export, manufacture, keeping in stock and sale banaspati ghee in line with Pakistan Standards passed by the National Assembly, without imposing any technical barriers to international or domestic trade and in furtherance to Pakistan’s commitments / agreements signed with the regional, international organisations and trade partners.”

However, the Punjab Food Authority puts a ban on the sale of banaspati ghee in the province in violation of the rules and regulations enacted by the provincial government.

The uncalled for unilateral ban announcement, its advertisement and illegal enforcement by PFA is tarnishing the image of the industry, palm oil and its business sentiments, besides creating unrest and creation of wrong perception among public, he added.

It may deprive consumers from their “Right to choose”, Ch Waheed said. The PVMA is represented by 122 licensed, registered manufacturers, which are manufacturing around 2.8 million metric tonnes of banaspati to cater to the national consumption.

The manufacturers meet the Pakistan Standards developed in 1962 by the Standards Development Centre (SDC) under the licence from PSQCA, Ministry of Science and Technology.

The Pakistan Vanaspati Manufacturers Association chairman also expressed concerns over imposition of technical barriers on the import of palm oil from Malaysia and Indonesia, and said it is in gross violation of WTO (TBT) regime and preferential trade agreements (PTA) inked by the Ministry of Commerce.

Pakistani manufacturers import palm oil products worth $1.6 billion annually to meet the national consumption and contribute over Rs60 billion to the national exchequer, consequently facilitating Pakistan’s exports to stabilise mounting trade deficit, he said.

Pakistan’s exports to palm oil producing countries is almost $600 million, he said, adding that banaspati ghee standards by virtue of its health benefits and consumers choice is supported by all leading and relevant national institutions such as National Institute of Health, AG’s Branch (Med Dte) Pakistan Army, PCSIR laboratory, Food Technology Research Laboratory, PARC, Ministry of Industries and Production, PSQCA, Ministry of Science and Technology to name a few.

Further, globally the palm oil products, main ingredient of banaspati ghee, are consumed of over 60 million metric tonnes in food items such as milk, chocolates, bakery and confectionary items, cooking oil, mayonnaise, etc, in over 100 countries, including EU nations, US, Canada, the Middle East, India and China.

In such a scenario, timely intervention of the PM Office is imperative not only to resolve the issue at the national level, but also upholding the international commitments to safeguard the image of the country, the PVMA chairman added.