Value-added textile sector suggests measures for compettiveness

KARACHI: Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PHMA) has sent recommendations to improve the competitiveness of the textile value chain and proposals to enhance exports efficiency.

PHMA chief coordinator Muhammad Jawed Bilwani in his letter to the textile division, Ministry of Commerce and Textile has sent top five recommendations. In his letter, he has urged the government to bring the high cost of inputs, electricity, gas and water rates, down by 20 percent than the cost of inputs of regional countries.

Bilwani highlighted that gas tariff per MMBTU in dollar terms in Bangladesh is $3.35; in India is $4.66 and in Vietnam is $6, whereas in Pakistan it is $7.59 (including Rs200 GIDC), which is 126 percent higher than Bangladesh; 62.87 percent higher than India and 26.5 percent higher than Vietnam.

Commenting on electricity tariff he said the electricity tariff per kwh in Bangladesh is $0.09, in India is $0.09 and in Vietnam is $0.08, while in Pakistan it is $0.11 which is 22.2 percent higher than Bangladesh and India, and 37.5 percent higher than Vietnam.

He demanded gas tariff for textile sector to be reduced 20 percent less than the tariff in Bangladesh and electricity tariff to be reduced 20 percent less than of the tariff of Vietnam. Bilwani urged to introduce uniform water tariff of $.050 all across Pakistan.

Currently, the water tariff in all cities of Pakistan is $0.50; however, in Karachi water tariff is $2.30 per 1,000 gallons which is discriminatory. He said minimum wage in Pakistan is 111 percent higher than Bangladesh (Pakistan $144 and Bangladesh $68).

Hence, 20 percent reduction will enable Pakistani exporters to compete with regional competitors. Secondly, Bilwani also urged the government to honour the promise to transform zero rating from SRO system into an act to encourage the exporters.

In his third recommendation, Bilwani demanded immediate disbursement of exporters’ refunds; proposal for release of future refunds and prompt payments of DDT under PM Export Package to give immediate relief to the textile exports.

He urged the government to ensure that sales tax refund claims, custom rebate claims, and duty drawback of taxes (DDT) claims are settled and paid through the State Bank of Pakistan at the time of realisation and payment of export proceeds.

It was also requested that one time acceptance of all time barred claims of old DLTL, incremental DLTL and DDT 2017 should be allowed.

As his fourth recommendation, he urged the government to simplify DTRE scheme and permission for import of yarn, fabric, accessories and other raw materials to the stitching units. All textile units should submit application to MINTEX instead of customs, Federal Board of Revenue for permission of all imports under DTRE. Bilwani demanded that textile export sector should exclusively be regulated under the federal government without any intervention from the provincial governments.