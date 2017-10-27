OGDCL’s profit up 16 percent in July-September

KARACHI: Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) posted a 16 percent year-on-year growth in its profit for the quarter ended September 30 as exploration charges fell and sales rose.

A notice to Pakistan Stock Exchange on Thursday said OGDCL recorded Rs17.01 billion in net income with earnings per share (EPS) of Rs3.95 for July-September 2017 as compared to Rs14.63 billion with EPS of Rs3.4 in the corresponding period a year earlier.

The company’s board announced first interim cash dividend of Rs1.75 per share. Analyst Nabeel Khursheed at Topline Securities said exploration charges were down. Last year, these expenses were significantly higher owing to dry well cost booked on two wells and higher expenditure incurred on seismic acquisition. He added that OGDC registered a five percent growth in oil production, although gas output fell 1.6 percent year-on-year.

Oil volumes settled at average 43,000 barrels per day (bpd) during 1QFY2018, up 5 percent thanks to additional flow from Kunnar Pasakhi Deep and Nashpa fields, which cumulatively added about 47,000 bpd. Gas production declined 1.6 percent to 1,086 million metric cubic feet/day during the quarter mainly owing to lower production from Qadirpur and Uch.

Sales revenue soared 11 percent year-on-year to Rs43.96 billion in the three-month period. The company, in a statement, said it paid Rs7.379 billion on the account of taxes in July-September. On the exploration and development side, the company made significant progress in seismic and drilling activities.

“The board also appreciated efforts of the management to ensure production enhancement and significant exploratory work during the period,” it added. Khursheed said long-term volatility in international oil prices, delay in key projects, significant exploration and development cost and unexpected field shutdown are the key risks for the company.

PRL’s net income surges twofold

Pakistan Refinery Limited’s (PRL) profit rose almost twofold to Rs348.61 million for the quarter ended September 30, translating into EPS of Rs1.12.

PRL’s net income amounted to Rs122.21 million with EPS of Re0.40.

The refinery’s board recommended a nil dividend.

The company’s net sales increased seven percent to Rs18.44 billion in the July-September quarter, while cost of sales also jumped to Rs17.64 billion from Rs16.74 billion. Other income, however, fell 18 percent year-on-year to Rs42.76 million during the three months, while taxation surged Rs182.49 million from Rs93.82 million a year earlier.

Engro Corp posts Rs11.65bln in profit

Engro Corporation recorded Rs11.65 billion in profit for the nine-month period ended September 30, up three percent over the same period a year earlier, translating into earnings per share (EPS) of Rs13.2, a bourse filing said on Thursday.

Engro Corp registered a net income of Rs11.322 billion with EPS of Rs16.39 for the corresponding period a year.

Engro said improved market fundamentals throughout the period resulted in improved profitability in the fertiliser and petrochemicals businesses.

The group’s revenue, however, fell 20 percent to Rs86.43 billion for the January-September period

“The reduction is due to the fact that Engro Foods results are no longer consolidated in Engro Corporation results as a consequence of its partial divestment late in 2016,” Engro said in a statement.

Netherlands-based dairy cooperative FrieslandCampina acquired 51 percent shares of Engro Foods from the group for $448 million mid of last year in a deal dubbed as the single largest foreign direct investment from the private sector.

Cost of sales declined 23 percent from Rs81.51 billion in January-September 2016.

Engro Corp recorded 11 percent increase in its profit to Rs4.93 billion with EPS of Rs5.99 during the July-September quarter. The group’s net income amounted to Rs4.41 billion with EPS of Rs5.85 in the same quarter a year earlier.

“Profitability was augmented by the steady performances of terminal services and power, fertiliser, petrochemicals and the signing of major financial agreements for SECMC (Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company),” Engro said.

Engro Corp announced an interim cash dividend of Rs7 per share for the quarter ended September, which is in addition to interim dividend already paid at Rs12/share.

The group’s long-term rating was upgraded to AA while maintaining a short-term rating of A1+.

Amreli Steels Q3 profits fall 13 percent

Net income of Amreli Steels Limited (AML) fell 13 percent year-on-year to Rs195.77 million during the quarter ended September30, translating into earnings per share (EPS) of Re0.66.

Amreli Steels recorded a profit of Rs225.64 million with EPS of Re0.76 for the same quarter a year earlier, a filing with the stock exchange said. The steel maker didn’t announce any payout for the July-September period.

The company’s sales dropped to Rs.2.71 billion in the quarter under review as compared to Rs3.22 billion in the same period a year earlier.

Analyst Hamdan Altaf at Taurus Securities Limited said the bottom-line beat market expectations due to a 15.9 percent year-on-year drop in sales revenue on lower than expected volumes.

“Margins for the quarter have locked in at 18.8 percent versus 16.1 percent,” Altaf said. “We link the higher margins to average selling prices in 1QFY18 as compared to 1QFY17.” AML recorded a 20 percent decline in cost of sales from Rs2.75 billion in the quarter last year. Taxation jumped manifold to Rs42.09 million in 1QFY2018 as against Rs257,943 in 1QFY2017.

Bank Alfalah’s profit grows 14.5pc

Bank Alfalah posted a profit of Rs7.175 billion during the nine months of 2017, which was 14.5 percent higher against the corresponding period of the last year. The earnings per share stood at Rs4.47 for the period under review.

The bank’s net interest income (NII) was maintained at the same level of Rs21.685 billion as that for the corresponding period of the last year.

The bank’s total assets were reported at Rs969.808 billion as of September 2017, showing an improvement of six percent against December 2016 levels.

SCB earns profit of Rs10.6 billion

Standard Chartered Bank (Pakistan) Limited earned a profit of Rs10.6 billion during the nine months as compared to Rs2.1 billion during the same period of the last year, a statement said on Thursday.

The bank’s revenue remained lower by Rs1.4 billion, primarily due to reduced margins and re-pricing within the investments portfolio. However, client revenue across all segments increased, as it went up 10 percent year-on-year, it added. The bank’s total assets crossed over Rs500 billion during the period under review.