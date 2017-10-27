Forex reserves drop

KARACHI: Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves fell to $19.902 billion during the week ended October 20 from $20.052 billion a week earlier, the central bank said on Thursday.

The reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) decreased $216 million to $13.942 billion due to external debt servicing, the SBP said. However, the foreign exchange reserves held by commercial banks increased to $5.960 billion from $5.895 billion a week ago.