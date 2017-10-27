Foreign firms repatriate $426.8 million in first quarter

KARACHI: Profit and dividend repatriation on foreign direct investment surged 27.55 percent to $426.8 million in the first quarter of current fiscal year, central bank data showed on Thursday.

The bulk of the profit outflows went to financial, power, communications and food sectors. The State Bank of Pakistan said the banks and power companies sent home higher profits on their investment, while they also saw an increase in interest payments during the July-September quarter of fiscal 2017/18.

Profit repatriation of foreign banks also grew during the quarter despite a fall in earning’s due to the low interest rate environment and a shift in the government’s borrowings away from commercial banks.

The central bank data showed that an amount of $98.6 million was repatriated through financial firms in July-September quarter, compared with $61.7 million in the corresponding period of last fiscal year.

The energy sector sent abroad $52 million against $37.8 million a year earlier. The communications businesses repatriated $40.7 million during the period under review, compared with $12.4 million in last fiscal year.

The food sector emerged as new sources of foreign exchange outflows, with its repatriations increased to $39.6 million in July-September quarter from $19.6 million a year ago period. The strong domestic demand and healthy sales led to higher profitability of fast-moving consumer goods companies in the country; this was reflected in a more than doubling of profit and dividend repatriations by the food sector.

However, petroleum refining firms’ repatriated earnings fell to $47.3 million from $69.1 million. The central bank in its annual report said that oil and gas firms could not recover from heavy losses incurred in FY16, as crude prices remained range-bound throughout FY17.