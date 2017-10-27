Govt expects positive outcomeof GSP Plus review in December

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is likely to succeed in the mid-term review of the Generalized Systems of Preferences Plus (GSP-Plus) negotiations with the European Union in December, an official said on Thursday.

"We have evolved a comprehensive strategy for a positive mid-term review of GSP-Plus extended by the European Union for duty relaxation on our exports to enhance the trade with potential markets of the EU countries, Muhammad Pervaiz Malik, minister for commerce and textile told APP.

The country’s priority is to get support from all trading partners of EU, including Germany, Spain, The Netherlands, France and others to achieve the target for enhancing exports with these countries, he added.

Malik said that the government is committed to enhance exports and achieve its trade targets. The ministry would evolve a short-, medium- and long-term strategies to enhance the multilateral trade with different potential markets of the world, he said.

Regarding EU markets, he said Pakistan had a huge opportunity to export different goods and after signing the Generalized Scheme of Preferences (GSP-Plus), exports have increased in different sectors.

The minister said exports of home textile products to EU has increased 60 percent in 2016 as compared to 2013. Pakistan’s carpet and rugs exports increased from 30.30 million euros in 2013 to 37.92 million euros in 2016.

Regarding his recent visit to the EU countries, Malik said that Pakistan and European Free Trade Association (EFTA) states have agreed to explore future bilateral trade and investment opportunities.

The two sides are willing to sign bilateral preferential trade agreement (PTA) between Pakistan and EFTA, which also came under discussion during the Pak-EFTA Joint Committee meeting.

EFTA is a free trade association of four member states, comprising Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland. Bilateral trade and investment between the two sides hold enormous potential and the existing figures of $588 million bilateral trade do not reflect this potential, the minister added.

Pakistan wants to initiate negotiations with the Southeast Asian nations on the proposed free trade agreements (FTA) for enhancing the multilateral trade and competitiveness in the country’s trade.

The countries, including Indonesia, Vietnam, Philippines and Japan in the Pacific region, are also in the list for starting dialogue on preferential trade agreement (PTA), leading towards FTA for promoting trade liberalisation, he added.