USML investigation and insider trading case proceedings

ISLAMABAD: The SECP has said in a clarification: "This is without prejudice to our earlier stance that the honourable Supreme Court of Pakistan is hearing title matter on daily basis and any comments at this stage may prejudice the court hearings.

“However, facts of the case are reportedly twisted and it is imperative to clarify the same just to put the record straight. “The commission at several meetings discussed the instant case in details and took unanimous decision on the matter. Primarily, the case on the insider trading essentially related to the SMD (Securities Market Division) and was moved to the commission by the then Commissioner (SMD/CLD), Rashid Malik. Complete commission including commissioner (legal) was present in the meetings of the commission when approval was given by the commission.

“Investigation was ordered on December 12, 2006 and carried out by the Joint Investigation Team comprising officials from the Securities Market Division and Enforcement Department, Fraud Investigation Unit (FIU). Whereas Tahir Mahmood took charge as ED (Enforcement) on February 2, 2007, i.e. subsequent to the investigation order dated December 12, 2006.

“The chairman and commissioner (SMD) supervised the case. The enquiry primarily related to the insider trading and Rashid Malik, who was heading SMD at that time, administered the investigation.

The correspondence between the commission’s officials and the regulatee

was in accordance with the directions of the commission. Besides the LegalDepartment of the Commission, two best external counsels having expertise in corporate laws were engaged throughout the process for providing legal assistance. They were extensively engaged in the proceedings and gave their formal opinions on the matter hence in light of legal advice from both legal experts the procedure to deal the instant matter was adopted. JKT surrendered gain, when he became informed on the results/outcome of the investigation and accordingly, no further proceeding was required.

Loss of Rs212 million is a misconceived impression, the amount tendered u/s 15-A of the Securities and Exchange Ordinance, 1969, was essentially surrender of the gain and was not meant for deposit into the public exchequer. However, in addition, a fine may have also been imposed but this is subject to the competent adjudicating authority and in this matter, the surrender of gain of Rs70.811 million was in accordance with the unanimous decision of the Commission, meaning that all the commissioners unanimously approved this tender amount therefore question of exercise of delegation of power by the officers does not arise. There was no concept of negotiation and settlement. Decisions cannot be attributed to have been taken at the behest and whims of the officials rather these are always outcome of the collective wisdom of the commissioners in the Commission meeting.

This is one of highest ever gain tendered by a listed company and speaks high of the efforts of the SECP team. Instead of going into lengthy adjudication and litigation process, the remedial measures were taken at an earliest stage. The regulatory purpose of law was achieved through measures that lead to admission, disgorgement of unlawful gains and payment of applicable fines. It is pertinent to mention that the Commission not only unanimously approved this tender of gain but also decided that future strategy on settlement transactions should be formulated.”