Imran’s Pakistan to be a ‘Pakistan of drugs’: Sana

LAHORE: Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah said on Wednesday that drugs worth billions were brought into the federal capital, which were consumed in Bani Gala.

He asked the KP chief minister to conduct an investigation into the allegations of drug smuggling. “Imran Khan’s Pakistan will be a Pakistan of drugs,” he remarked. He said PTI chairperson Imran Khan’s statement after the Election Commission of Pakistan’s ruling in the Ayesha Gulalai case is tantamount to clashing with institutions.

The law minister said if Nawaz Sharif or Maryam Nawaz pass such statements, then it is termed as a clash with institutions. Referring to the PTI chief as a man who lacks self-respect, he said Gulalai was asked to leave Bani Gala and she knows the type of people running the party affairs.