Export potential

According to the Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (PSMA), the area under sugarcane has risen about 30 percent over the past seven years while output has more than doubled. This was made possible by the help of government subsidies for fertilizers and other aids. The country has produced seven million tonnes of sugar in the 2016-17 crushing season ending September 30, exceeding local demand of around five million tonnes. Also, the association predicts this year’s crop at a record eight million tonnes. The government ensures sugar exports via quotas in an effort to ensure sufficient local supplies. However, the country has exported only about 350,000 tonnes.

It merits a mention that Pakistan had allowed an export subsidy in 2015-16, set at Rs13,000 per tonne for exports of 650,000 tonnes of sugar. The industry has again demanded for a similar subsidy as the mills are not in a position to export sugar at the current international prices. Sugarcane crushing season 2017-18 is fast approaching. However, the sugar mills will not be in a position to pay farmers for new supplies, while large stockpiles will stop domestic prices from rallying in the country. Keeping in view the above mentioned facts, the government is requested to allow export of surplus sugar lying with the mills providing suitable subsidy. This will enable the mills to clear the outstanding dues of farmers in respect of previous crushing season, earn valuable foreign exchange for the country and will help mills to commence sugarcane crushing 2017-18 on time.

Khan Faraz ( Peshawar )