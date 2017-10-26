Treatment of Sharjeel: NAB has dented itself: Khursheed

ISLAMABAD: Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Syed Khursheed Shah said on Wednesday that the arrest of former Sindh information minister Sharjeel Memon tarnished the image of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) itself while questioning why the arrest was carried out in that way and whether this was meant to be a message.

“With the arrest of Sharjeel Memon, the difference of Lahore and Larkana was visible and it also shows that there were some institutions which were still following the discriminatory approach towards Lahore and Larkana. It was needed to come out with this discriminatory attitude,” he said, while talking to newsmen here at the Parliament House after chairing a meeting of the Public Accounts Committee.

In his press talk, the opposition leader also criticised the politics of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman and said that Imran Khan’s politics revolved around abusing the politicians with the purpose only to highlight himself in the media whereas we do not believe in politics of abusing others.

“Imran Khan’s politics is only abusing others as he did not have any agenda either for health, education or development,” he said and asked as to what progress was made in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the four-year tenure ofthe PTI. While criticising the arrest of Sharjeel Memon and comparing it with the treatment given to Sharif family, Syed Khursheed Shah said that those who have non-bailable arrest warrants get bail within an hour. “Memon was not charged by the NAB, he returned to the country to face courts, yet he was arrested in a shameful manner,” he said.

The opposition leader said the appointment of NAB chairman was made with the high hopes and we still hope that the NAB will treat everyone equally, whether influential or common. “I demanded from the NAB chairman to take notice of the way the arrest was carried out,” he said.

In reply to a question, he said that history is a witness that parties were forced to change overnight and the political parties who opened their doors for everyone had faced the situation when their members started to leave, but the PPP was safe in this regard because it brought forward old party workers.

In reply to another question, he said though relation between institution werer tense but he was hopeful that democracy will not be derailed as if once democracy is derailed then it would not be good for the country.

He stressed that there are ups and downs in politics, but it is essential to ensure that democracy is not derailed.

To a question regarding the national government, the opposition leader rejected the formation of the national government saying that there was no concept of the national government in the Constitution.

To a question with Pak-US relations, Khursheed said it was a time for the United States to “do more’ as Pakistan had already done more as Pakistan has already sacrificed lives of more than 80,000 of its citizens in the war against terror.