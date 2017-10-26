Thu October 26, 2017
October 26, 2017

Look before you cross

The number of road accidents in Karachi is increasing at a fast pace. Speeding is a major cause of these accidents. Many such accidents occur when pedestrians are crossing the street.

The local authorities should pay attention to this matter. They should provide zebra crossing at all major roads of the city. Heavy financial penalty should be imposed on people driving recklessly.

Komal Zafar ( Karachi )

