Unfair practices

A few days back, medical college entry test was conducted all over Sindh. Thousands of candidates took the test which was organised by the NTS. Unfortunately, the question paper was leaked and was illegally given to a few candidates before the actual day of the test.

Because of this malpractice of a few people, many talented and hardworking students will suffer a lot. These students are the doctors of the future and this kind of activities will further trample with the healthcare system of the province. The government and law-enforcement agencies must look into the sensitive matter. Proper measures should be taken to secure the future of hardworking students.

Wajahat Abro ( Shikarpur )