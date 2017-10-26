Thu October 26, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Newspost

October 26, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Unfair practices

Unfair practices

A few days back, medical college entry test was conducted all over Sindh. Thousands of candidates took the test which was organised by the NTS. Unfortunately, the question paper was leaked and was illegally given to a few candidates before the actual day of the test.

Because of this malpractice of a few people, many talented and hardworking students will suffer a lot. These students are the doctors of the future and this kind of activities will further trample with the healthcare system of the province. The government and law-enforcement agencies must look into the sensitive matter. Proper measures should be taken to secure the future of hardworking students.

Wajahat Abro  ( Shikarpur )

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement