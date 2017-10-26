No doctors

Panjgur is one of the well-known cities of Balochistan. Residents of this city are suffering from several types of problems. The most serious problem being faced by the people is a lack of doctors. There are no good doctors in the city because of which residents are forced to migrate to other cities.

Those who cannot afford to go to big cities die a painful death since they do not have an access to basic facilities. It is the responsibility of the government to provide top-notch healthcare facilities to the people. The concerned authorities should ensure the recruitment of a sufficient number of doctors.

Granaz ( Turbat )