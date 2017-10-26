Qavi undergoes polygraph test in Qandeel murder case

LAHORE: The polygraph test of Mufti Abdul Qavi has been completed in the Punjab Science Forensic Agency, sources said, Geo News reported. The lie detection test went on for over five hours, during which Qavi, who is an accused in the murder of model Qandeel Baloch, was asked various questions, according to sources. He was also probed over his meeting with Qandeel and about his relations with the deceased’s brother, who allegedly killed her.

Qavi was brought to Lahore from Multan for the polygraph test earlier Wednesday. He was discharged from the Institute of Cardiology in Multan on Tuesday and is now on a four-day police remand. He would be presented in the sessions’ court on Friday.

Judicial Magistrate Mohammad Pervez issued non-bailable warrants for Qavi after investigation officer Noor Akbar requested the court to do so on the grounds that the cleric is not cooperating with the police. The cleric was arrested on October 18.

Qavi complained of chest pain and was admitted to a hospital, hours after he was remanded into police custody. He also underwent angiography in the following days and was discharged on Tuesday.