IHC takes up Nawaz’s plea to merge three references

ISLAMABAD: A division bench of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) here on Wednesday issued notices to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in three writ petitions of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif against separate indictments in three corruption references.

Nawaz Sharif has been seeking merger of the three corruption references into one and staying proceedings at the accountability court till a joint charge is framed. The former PM has also been seeking from the court staying proceeding till the release of final judgement in his review petition that he had filed against the Supreme Court judgement dated July 28 in the Panama case. The accountability court (AC) judge, Muhammad Bashir, on October 19 had dismissed these applications that Nawaz Sharif has now challenged before the IHC, praying to the court to set aside the AC order.

The IHC division bench, comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, hearing in the petitions issued notices to NAB seeking their reply by November 2. It may be mentioned here that the AC on October 19 & 20 had indicted Nawaz Sharif in the three corruption references of Avenfield apartments, Azizia Steel Company/Hill Metal Establishment and Flagship Investments while Maryam Nawaz and Captain (retd) Muhammad Safdar were indicted in the Avenfield Apartments’ case.

The AC today (on Thursday) will resume hearing in this matter with recording statements of the witnesses. Legal counsel for Sharif argued before the IHC that it is for the first time that instead of one, three references filed for the same allegation. Under the law there should be a single trial. Khawaja Haris said that the trial proceedings should not be a continuation of the Supreme Court’s proceedings. He added that an impression is being created that all legal obligations are fulfilled in this trial.

On October 19, the AC had dismissed applications of the Sharif family one after another--one regarding provision of volume 10 and statements of the three prosecution witnesses also seeking postponement/deferment of the indictment till provision of the same. Second, application was to start indictment process after seven days time to the provision of above said documents. Third, application was filed to stay trial proceedings as the accused filed an application before the apex court seeking merger of the three corruption references as the allegations in all the three references were the same.

Petitions have been filed through Senator Asif Saeed Kirmani. The petitioner has cited the state, through the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman and Accountability Court No 1 judge as respondents.

In the petition, Nawaz Sharif said that he is former prime minister of Pakistan and through these petitions seeks protection of his fundamental rights guaranteed under articles 4, 9, 10-A and 25. The petitioner submitted before the IHC that he is aggrieved of the AC order where he had been seeking indictment only after merging the three corruption references into one.

In corruption reference regarding Avenfield apartments, it is alleged that the petitioner acquired properties in the name of his benamdars Hassan Nawaz and Hussain Nawaz that actually belongs to him and he could not justify sources for the acquisition of these. Similarly, the same allegation is levelled in other two references of Azizia Steel Company/Hill Metal Establishment, Jeddah, and flagship investments regarding offshore companies, the petitioner said.

“That from bare perusal of the contents of each of three references, it is evident that the same pertain to the allegation of commission by the petitioner of an offence of his or any of his dependents or benamdars owning, possessing or having acquired right or title in assets and/or pecuniary resources disproportionate to his known sources of income, for which he cannot reasonably account for,” the petitioner said in the petition.

Similarly, each of the three references are supplemented by the same nine volumes constituting Joint Investigation Team (JIT) report while 6 out of 9 witnesses, in reference number 18, are the same as 6 out of 13 in reference number 19 and 2 out of 10 witnesses in reference number 20. Moreover, petitioner's defence in each of the three references is substantially the same.

The petitioner also filed a petition to the apex court of Pakistan seeking setting aside the order to the extent of filing three corruption references. This petition was returned by the Supreme Court registrar on October 20 and the petitioner than challenged the same through a civil miscellaneous appeal that is yet to be fixed for hearing.

The petitioner on October 19 had filed applications seeking stay of proceedings till disposal of the said application and till release of the final judgement in his review petition against Panama case judgement dated July 28.

In the petition before the Supreme Court, the petitioner has been seeking joint trial in the three corruption references under Section 17(d) of the National Accountability Ordinance (NAO) 1999.

The petitioner said that his application for joint trail was disallowed by the AC on October 19 that is illegal. Observations of the AC, while dismissing these applications, were based on misreading or non-reading of the facts. The petitioner contended that the AC passed this order in an unholy haste. The petitioner has prayed to the court to direct the AC to jointly frame charges against the petitioner and till then proceedings at the AC may be stayed.