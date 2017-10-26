Indian jingoism a threat to regional peace: Shahbaz

Lahore: Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif on Wednesday condemned unprovoked firing at the civilian population in the Lipa Sector at the Line of Control and said Indian jingoism was a threat to the regional peace.

He expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the martyrdom of two women and prayed for early recovery of the injured. The chief minister said targeting the civilian population was a cowardly act, adding that Pakistan’s armed forces had the fullest capability to deal with any aggression.

Meanwhile, Shahbaz congratulated Chinese President Xi Jinping and the people of China for enshrining his name and political thought into the constitution of the Communist Party of China. He said the Chinese president’s ideology was based on larger public interest and high human values. ”Enshrinement of his name and ideology into the constitution of the Communist Party is the proof of fullest confidence over his leadership as China has tremendously progressed due to his political wisdom.”

Shahbaz said Xi had paved the way for a secure future through the historical initiative of ‘Belt and Road’ which was giving new dimensions to the development strategy. The Belt and Road depicted the wonderful vision of Xi as it was not only reflective of secure future but a historic step as well.

“This vision will ensure lasting peace, stability and economic prosperity in the region,” he added. “It is a historic step to win hearts and minds of the people by including them in the journey of economic development. This wonderful initiative is also an effective measure to overcome the menace of terrorism and extremism by empowering the people.”

On the other hand, a spokesman of the Punjab government said Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi visited Lahore on Tuesday to inquire after the health of Shahbaz after his eye operation.

He said Mir Zafarullah Jamali and Riaz Hussain Pirzada were not present in the meeting and added that some media channels and newspapers had aired and published concocted news stories about that.